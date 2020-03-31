Last year, Nielsen ratings for the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show remained relatively steady, with just the tiniest drop off in total audience size. Can they make gains in the 15th season, or is it too late in the show’s life? Will Whose Line Is it Anyway? be cancelled or renewed for season 16? Stay tuned.

A CW comedy improv series, Whose Line Is it Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler. In each episode Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie improvise, along with a guest comedian. The cast tests their comedic reflexes by participating in improvisational games. At the end of each round, Tyler awards points for their work, and the points don’t count. Guests in season 15 include Charles Esten, Tinashe, and Jonathan Magnum.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/31 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

Note: The ratings for season 15 are split up into two charts because the episodes have been split between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 broadcast seasons.

For comparisons: The 14th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 1.046 million total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

What do you think? Do you still enjoy the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV series? Should The CW cancel or renew this TV show for a 16th season?