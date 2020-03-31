Menu

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 15 Viewer Votes

Whose Line Is It Anyway TV show on The CW: season 15 (cancel or renew season 16?)

Does the 15th season of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show on The CW make you laugh? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Whose Line Is It Anyway? is cancelled or renewed for season 16. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all the Whose Line Is It Anyway? season 15 episodes here.

A CW improv comedy series hosted by Aisha Tyler, Whose Line Is It Anyway? features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie improvising, along with a guest comedian in each episode. The cast tests their comedic acumen by participating in improvisational games. At the end of each round, Tyler awards points for their work, and the points don’t count. Guests in season 15 include Charles Esten, Tinashe, and Jonathan Magnum.

What do you think? Which season 15 episodes of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for a 16th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Bring back Whose Line Is It Anyway!

December 6, 2019 9:47 pm
