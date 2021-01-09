Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 17 Ratings

It’s hard to believe that this improv series has been around for more than 350 episodes. Still, this CW show keeps chugging along and doesn’t show any signs of stopping. Still, nothing lasts forever. Will Whose Line Is It Anyway? be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler and each episode typically features Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, and a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Aisha will dole out points to the performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 17 (the ninth on The CW) include Jeff Davis, Jonathan Mangum, and Gary Anthony Williams.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 16 of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on The CW averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 941,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

