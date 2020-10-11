Who will make us laugh the most in the 16th season of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Whose Line Is It Anyway? is cancelled or renewed for season 17. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 16th season episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? here.

A long-running comedy improv series on The CW network, Whose Line Is It Anyway? is hosted by Aisha Tyler. In each episode Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie improvise, along with a guest performer. The cast tests their comedic reflexes by participating in improvisational games. At the end of each round, Tyler awards points for their work, and the points don’t count. Guests in season 16 (the eighth on The CW) include Jeff Davis, Charles Eston, Chris De’Sean Lee, Cedric the Entertainer, Ricki Lake, Jonathan Mangum, Jeanine Mason, Candice Patton, Greg Proops, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Brad Sherwood, and Gary Anthony Williams.





What do you think? Which season 16 episodes of the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Whose Line Is It Anyway? should be cancelled or renewed for a 17th season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.