FBI: Most Wanted: Season Six Ratings + Viewer Votes

The FBI franchise has been very successful for CBS, but it should be noted that FBI: Most Wanted is typically the lowest-rated of the three.

A procedural drama series, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (McDermott) is the team’s charming but formidable leader. He started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective, Special Agent Ray Cannon (Hodge); and the team’s newest member, Special Agent Nina Chase (VanSanten), who has experience in undercover work and is skilled with cars.

As of October 16, 2024, FBI: Most Wanted has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

