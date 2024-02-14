FBI: Most Wanted: Season Six — Has the CBS Drama TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A procedural drama series airing on the CBS television network, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Edwin Hodge. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott (McDermott) is the team’s charming but formidable leader. He started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas. The team includes Special Agent Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg), a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes), a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective, Special Agent Ray Cannon (Hodge); and the team’s newest member, Special Agent Nina Chase (VanSanten), who has experience in undercover work and is skilled with cars.





The fifth season of FBI: Most Wanted averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.36 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 8% in the demo and up 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBI: Most Wanted stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of February 14, 2024, FBI: Most Wanted has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew FBI: Most Wanted for season six? The show was given a double renewal two years ago; this is the final season in that order. Most Wanted is the lowest-rated of the three FBI shows, likely because it airs at 10 PM. Though several cast changes have occurred over the years, it doesn’t seem to hurt the ratings. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBI: Most Wanted cancellation or renewal news.



