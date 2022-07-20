FBI: Most Wanted: Season Four; Edwin Hodge (Good Sam) Joins CBS Crime Drama

FBI: Most Wanted has made an addition to its cast for season four. Edwin Hodge (Good Sam) is joining the series after the exit of Miguel Gomez. He will join the series as Ray Cannon during season four of the series, which arrives on September 20th.

Deadline revealed more about the new character on the CBS series:

“Ray Cannon transferred to Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) team from the FBI’s Violent Crimes office in Albany. He started his career in New Orleans as a cop-turned-junior detective, then graduated at the top of his class at Quantico last year, following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps.”

Also starring Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Dylan McDermott, FBI: Most Wanted follows the Fugitive Task Force.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of FBI: Most Wanted this fall?