Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 5, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson, and Edwin Hodge.

TV show description:

A medical drama series, the Good Sam TV show was created by Katie Wech.

In the story, Doctor Sam Griffith (Bush) is a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. The former Chief of Surgery, her renowned father and former boss, Doctor Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), had fallen into a coma.

When Griff wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent.

As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

Others on the staff include Doctor Lex Trulie (Marshall), Doctor Caleb Tucker (Stahl-David), Doctor Isan M. Shah (Maskati), and Doctor Joey Costa (Santos).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

