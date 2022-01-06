Good Sam: Season One Viewer Votes

Can this father and daughter heal their relationship in the first season of the Good Sam TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Good Sam is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Good Sam here.

A CBS medical drama series, the Good Sam TV show stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson, and Edwin Hodge. In the story, Doctor Sam Griffith (Bush) is a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. The former chief of surgery, her former boss and renowned father, Doctor Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), had fallen into a coma. When Griff wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged his daughter’s stellar talent. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Good Sam TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Good Sam should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.