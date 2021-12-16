Kenan: Season Two Ratings

Last season, Kenan was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings for NBC. Will the numbers improve this time around? Will Kenan be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson. In the story, Kenan Williams (Thompson) is trying to reclaim his life following his wife’s death. Kenan’s two daughters are his world – the very intelligent Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly and unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to parent them as a single dad and host his Atlanta-based talk show. This leads Kenan to reluctantly accept help from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), but their parenting styles aren’t exactly a match. At work, Kenan excels at his job — with the help of his driven executive producer, Mika (Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary (Redd), Kenan’s brother and not-so-professional manager, tries to insert himself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

12/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Kenan on NBC averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.42 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



