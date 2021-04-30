Kenan: Season Two; NBC Renews Kenan Thompson Comedy Series

Kenan’s friends and family will have a lot more to say about his life in the 2021-22 television season. NBC has renewed the Kenan sitcom for a second year.

A single-camera comedy series, the Kenan TV show stars Kenan Thompson, Don Johnson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, and Dannah Lane. In the story, Kenan Williams (Thompson) is trying to reclaim his life following his wife’s death. Kenan’s two daughters are his world – the very intelligent Aubrey (Dani Lane) and the silly and unpredictable Birdie (Dannah Lane). He struggles to parent them as a single dad and host his Atlanta-based talk show. This leads Kenan to reluctantly accept help from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), but their parenting styles aren’t exactly a match. At work, Kenan excels at his job — with the help of his driven executive producer, Mika (Lewis). Mika can be tightly wound, especially when Gary (Redd), Kenan’s brother and not-so-professional manager, tries to insert himself.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of Kenan averaged a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.36 million viewers. The 10 episode season concluded this week.

The network has also renewed fellow freshman comedy Young Rock for a second year. “It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson & Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”

What do you think? Have you checked out the Kenan TV series on NBC? Are you glad that this comedy series has been renewed for season two?