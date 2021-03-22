Mr. Mayor: Season Two; NBC Renews Ted Danson Comedy Series

It looks like Neil and his team are getting another chance to straightened out Los Angeles. NBC has renewed the Mr. Mayor TV show for a second year which will likely start airing during the 2021-22 television season.

A single-camera comedy series, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired and wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Mr. Mayor averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.42 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. The nine episodes finished airing in February.

Here’s the announcement from NBC:

MEDIA ALERT · NBC has given a season two renewal to its new hit comedy “Mr. Mayor.” · “Having Ted Danson and Holly Hunter leading this brilliant ensemble is a dream,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented cast and crew for an incredible first season. We are excited for more hilarity in season two.” · “We’ve loved our collaboration with NBC on the first season of ‘Mr. Mayor’ and are excited to continue working with our fantastic cast, led by the incomparable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.” We can’t wait to see what Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and our talented producing team have in store for Mayor Bremer and his rag-tag team of civil servants.” · The “Mr. Mayor” pilot, which aired Jan. 7, has grown to a 3.7 in the 18-49 demo and 16 million total viewers, up +509% and +217%, respectively, from its live + same day performance. The series premiered as NBC’s best Thursday comedy launch in total viewers (6.6 million in live+7) since the premiere of the “Will & Grace” revival in 2017. · The series stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy and Bobby Moynihan. · Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce. Eric Gurian serves as a co-executive producer. · “Mr. Mayor” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Mr. Mayor TV show on NBC? Are you looking forward to watching season two?