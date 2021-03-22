Menu

Mom, Blue Bloods, SEAL Team: CBS Releases Season and Series Finale Dates

by Trevor Kimball,

Mom TV show on CBS: canceled, no season 9

CBS has announced upcoming season finale dates for their current slate of shows. These will also be the series finales for two series — Mom and NCIS: New Orleans — and perhaps more.

The fates of shows like  All Rise, B Positive, Blue Bloods, Clarice, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, SWAT, Tough As Nails, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon are still up in the air at this point. Most will surely be back for the 2021-22 season but the official renewals haven’t been announced.

The Equalizer has already been renewed for a second season, Bob ♥ Abishola will be back for season three, and The Neighborhood has been renewed for season four.

The network hasn’t specified a season wrap date for Clarice yet and The Unicorn finished its second season last week. Here are the other CBS finale dates.

CBS ANNOUNCES SEASON FINALE AIRDATES FOR 2020-2021

“Mom” Concludes Its Eight-Season Run on Thursday, May 13

Series Finale of “NCIS: New Orleans” After Seven Seasons Airs Sunday, May 23

CBS today announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2020-2021 broadcast season, including the series finale of MOM, on Thursday, May 13 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), and of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on Sunday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

Wednesday, April 14
8:00-9:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (Second Season Finale)

Friday, April 30
8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Fifth Season Finale)

Friday, May 7
9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (Third Season Finale)

Thursday, May 13
8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Fourth Season Finale)
9:00-9:30 PM MOM (Series Finale)
9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE (First Season Finale)

Friday, May 14
9:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (Two-Hour 11th Season Finale)

Monday, May 17
8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Third Season Finale)
8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Second Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 PM
BULL (Fifth Season Finale)

Wednesday, May 19
9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (Fourth Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (Fourth Season Finale)

Sunday, May 23
8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (First Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Series Finale)

Monday, May 24
9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (Second Season Finale)

Tuesday, May 25
8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Finale)
9:00-10:00 PM FBI (Third Season Finale)
10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Second Season Finale)

What do you think? Which CBS TV show finales will you be watching? Other than Mom and NCIS: New Orleans, which of these shows do you not expect to return next season?



Lynn M.

I’m so disappointed that NCIS: New Orleans is ending, as it was one of my favorites in the NCIS family… and the way they have left us with NCIS, I wonder how much longer that one is going to last.

