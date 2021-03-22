Mom, Blue Bloods, SEAL Team: CBS Releases Season and Series Finale Dates

CBS has announced upcoming season finale dates for their current slate of shows. These will also be the series finales for two series — Mom and NCIS: New Orleans — and perhaps more.

The fates of shows like All Rise, B Positive, Blue Bloods, Clarice, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, SEAL Team, SWAT, Tough As Nails, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon are still up in the air at this point. Most will surely be back for the 2021-22 season but the official renewals haven’t been announced.

The Equalizer has already been renewed for a second season, Bob ♥ Abishola will be back for season three, and The Neighborhood has been renewed for season four.

The network hasn’t specified a season wrap date for Clarice yet and The Unicorn finished its second season last week. Here are the other CBS finale dates.

CBS ANNOUNCES SEASON FINALE AIRDATES FOR 2020-2021 “Mom” Concludes Its Eight-Season Run on Thursday, May 13 Series Finale of “NCIS: New Orleans” After Seven Seasons Airs Sunday, May 23 CBS today announced season finale dates for its original primetime comedies, dramas and unscripted series for the 2020-2021 broadcast season, including the series finale of MOM, on Thursday, May 13 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), and of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on Sunday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Wednesday, April 14

8:00-9:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (Second Season Finale) Friday, April 30

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Fifth Season Finale) Friday, May 7

9:00-10:00 PM MAGNUM P.I. (Third Season Finale) Thursday, May 13

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON (Fourth Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM MOM (Series Finale)

9:30-10:00 PM B POSITIVE (First Season Finale) Friday, May 14

9:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (Two-Hour 11th Season Finale) Monday, May 17

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Third Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Second Season Finale) 10:00-11:00 PM

BULL (Fifth Season Finale) Wednesday, May 19

9:00-10:00 PM SEAL TEAM (Fourth Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (Fourth Season Finale) Sunday, May 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (First Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Series Finale) Monday, May 24

9:00-10:00 PM ALL RISE (Second Season Finale) Tuesday, May 25

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (18th Season Finale)

9:00-10:00 PM FBI (Third Season Finale)

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Second Season Finale)

What do you think? Which CBS TV show finales will you be watching? Other than Mom and NCIS: New Orleans, which of these shows do you not expect to return next season?