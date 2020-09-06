Charmed, SEAL Team, Blue Bloods, Evil: CBS TV Studios Eyes Production Restart

More series from ViacomCBS and CBS are returning to production. Charmed, SEAL Team, Blue Bloods, and Evil have all been given the go-ahead to start filming new episodes in the coming weeks.

CBS shows were set for production in batches once COVID-19 protocols were in place. Deadline revealed the following:

“All series will be filmed with strict COVID protocols. It is unclear yet how the pandemic-related changes would impact Blue Bloods’ signature family dinner scene and whether it would go virtual in the era of COVID.”

Blue Bloods, Evil and SEAL Team are all set for CBS’ fall schedule. Charmed will return to The CW in early 2021.

