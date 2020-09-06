The View: Season 24 Debuts This Week on ABC, Sara Haines Officially Returning

The View is returning for a new season this week, and season 24 will mark the return of Sara Haines. Her return was teased in recent weeks, but it is now official. She last appeared on the series between 2016 and 2018. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin currently host the daytime series.

ABC revealed the following about the return of The View in a press release:

“Honored this year with the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, “The View” returns for season 24 welcoming Sara Haines back to her co-host seat. Tackling the important conversations and sharing passionate opinions, The View is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations with experts during the pandemic, moments of inspiration from frontline workers, and a lineup of news-making politicians and celebrities. Season 24 of “The View” premieres live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 8 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Fan-favorite Haines returns to The View panel having been on the talk show in 2016-2018 for seasons 20-21. Most recently, Haines co-hosted ABC News’ “GMA 3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.” She has previously served as a correspondent for ABC News. Prior to joining ABC News in 2013, Haines was part of the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today Show” from 2009-2013. In 2008, she began online reporting as host of TODAYshow.com‘s entertainment video blog, “Backstage Pass.” Haines joined Today in 2002 as a production coordinator. Prior to joining NBC News, she was a member of NBC’s Page Program. Haines graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in government. She is a native of Newton, Iowa. She currently resides in New Jersey with her husband, Max, and three young children Alec, Sandra and Caleb.

“I grew up watching The View, and what this show stands for – different women, different backgrounds and different points of view – just speaks to my soul,” said Haines. “I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky.”

“Sara never stopped being a part of The View family and we’re so excited to once again have her warmth, humor and thoughtful viewpoint join the rest of our talented co-hosts on the panel,” said executive producer Brian Teta.

In season 23, McCain shared the exciting news that she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child. The View continued with live broadcasts as the co-hosts transitioned to their homes as a result of the pandemic, starting with Goldberg on March 18, 2020. As of April 1, 2020, all of the co-hosts appeared from their respective homes. Season 24 will premiere with the majority of the co-hosts appearing from home and Haines broadcasting from the show’s NYC studio.”