The View: Sara Haines Returns Following Strahan, Sara and Keke Cancellation

Sara Haines is returning to The View when its new season arrives this fall, per Variety. It will be season 24 of the daytime talk show.

Haines appeared on The View for two seasons, but she departed the ABC series in 2018. She was a part of Strahan, Sara and Keke until its cancellation earlier this summer. The View has a spot open on its panel since the departure of Abby Huntsman. She left the show in January.

Haines joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin. The panel will be doing their daily chats from home when the show returns due to the pandemic.

A premiere date for season 24 has not been set, but it will arrive in September.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The View on ABC? Are you excited to see Sara Haines on the panel again?