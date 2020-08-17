Darkwing Duck: Disney Crimefighter Returns in DuckTales Hour Special

Darkwing Duck is coming to Disney XD. The network has a one-hour special for Darkwing Duck set to air in October during the upcoming season of DuckTales.

The special, titled Let’s Get Dangerous will air on October 19 on Disney XD. The new season of DuckTales will premiere on September 21. The special was announced on Twitter. Check out the post below.

Not many details were revealed about the special, but the episode will be about the “masked vigilante,” per Nerdist. Darkwing Duck first aired in the 1990s, but he had a fresh start on DuckTales.

