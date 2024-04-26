Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season Five; Christopher Meloni Series Getting Renewed But Not on NBC

Stabler and his team will be back on the job for season five but will have a new home. Law & Order: Organized Crime is reportedly being renewed but is moving from NBC to the Peacock streaming service.

A procedural drama series, Law & Order: Organized Crime is a spin-off of the long-running Law & Order: SVU TV show and stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez. Dean Norris and Michael Trotter have recurring roles in the fourth season. The story follows the detectives of the NYPD’s Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle the city’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Det. Elliot Stabler (Meloni) has returned to the force after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Stabler’s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Truitt), leads the task force. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target. Meanwhile, Detective 2nd Grade Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) specializes in undercover work.

Airing late on Thursday nights, the fourth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.44 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). That’s down by 20% in the demo and even in viewers.

It’s the lowest-rated of the six Wolf Entertainment shows on NBC but has reportedly done well on Peacock.

It had been hinted that the move to the streamer was a possibility earlier this month. The decision will mean that Peacock will have an exclusive Dick Wolf drama series, likely an attempt to entice Law & Order franchise fans to subscribe.

With the overall success of two nights of Dick Wolf shows on NBC, it seems likely that the network will want a new Wolf series to fill Organized Crime’s timeslot. Perhaps a spin-off starring Kellie Giddish or some other veteran of the franchise?

What do you think? Are you glad that Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a fifth year? Will you be watching on Peacock? Would you like to see a new Law & Order show take its place on NBC?

