Run the Burbs: Season Two Viewer Votes

A Canadian family comedy series on The CW, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. It stars Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino, Gavin Crawford and Sharji Rasool. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge. Andrew (Phung) is a stay-at-home dad and the husband to free-spirited entrepreneur Camille (Morzaria). Their kids are a teenage daughter named Khia (Wong) and a clever young son, Leo (Pasino). Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. In season two, the Phams continue to pursue their dreams and support their family and neighbors through thick and thin.





