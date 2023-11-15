Run the Burbs, Everyone Else Burns: Cancelled? The CW Pulls Thursday Night Comedy Series

The CW seems to have run out of patience and cancelled two of its imported Thursday night comedies. Effective immediately, the Run the Burbs (season two) and Everyone Else Burns (season one) series have been pulled from the network’s schedule.

A Canadian family comedy series, the Run the Burbs TV show was created by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. It stars Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong, Roman Pesino, Gavin Crawford, and Sharji Rasool. The story follows the Phams, a young and bold Vietnamese-South Asian family. They take a different approach to living life to the fullest while residing in the suburbs of the fictional city of Rockridge.

The second season of Run the Burbs averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 203,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 1% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

A British coming-of-age comedy series, the Everyone Else Burns TV show stars Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson. The story follows the Lewis family, a strictly religious family from Manchester, England. They are part of a puritanical Christian sect and believe the world will end within the decade.

The first season of Everyone Else Burns averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 171,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The series are two of The CW’s lowest-rated series, so it’s not a shock that they’ve both been pulled. What is surprising is that both were already picked up for additional seasons.

While the network has not commented on the cancellations of future airings, it seems highly unlikely that additional episodes of Run the Burbs or Everyone Else Burns will be airing on the network. In the past, The CW has released unaired episodes of pulled shows via the network’s app and site.

Moving forward, the comedies will be replaced by reruns of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Great American Joke Off. on Thursday nights.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Run the Burbs or Everyone Else Burns TV series? Are you disappointed that The CW has cancelled the future scheduled airings?

