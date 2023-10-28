Everyone Else Burns: Season Two — Has the UK TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed on The CW?

Vulture Watch

Has the Everyone Else Burns TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Everyone Else Burns, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

A British coming-of-age comedy series airing on The CW television network, the Everyone Else Burns TV show stars Simon Bird, Kate O’Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson. The story follows the Lewis family, a strictly religious family from Manchester, England. They are part of a puritanical Christian sect and believe the world will end within the decade. The family’s patriarch, David Lewis (Bird), longs for the church to promote him. His long-suffering wife is Fiona (O’Flynn) and she hungers for a life beyond sermons and squash. Son Aaron (Connor) is a model young believer and artist whose drawings depict the rest of the family burning in hell. Meanwhile, anxious 17-year-old daughter Rachel (James-Kelly) is about to fall for someone who could save her social life, but also damn her soul.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Everyone Else Burns averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 192,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Everyone Else Burns stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Everyone Else Burns has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the immediate future of the Everyone Else Burns TV series. The show has already been renewed for a second season in the UK and The CW is on board. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Everyone Else Burns cancellation or renewal news.



