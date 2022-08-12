Bump: Season Two — Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Oly’s life has taken a big turn. Has the Bump TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bump, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, the Bump TV show stars Nathalie Morris, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, Claudia Karvan, Angus Samson, Carlos Sanson Jr., Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, and Paula Garcia. The story follows Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student who, along with her best friend Reema (Arain), has great plans for the future. Her boyfriend, Lachie (Thurnwald), is the son of a doctor and checks all of the right boxes. At school one day, Oly collapses in agony. As she’s rushed hospital in an ambulance, Oly and Angie are both stunned and horrified to discover that Oly is in labor with a baby that’s not her boyfriend’s. In deep shock, Oly and her parents must acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Bump averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 303,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bump stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Bump has been renewed in Australia but The CW has not yet announced if it will be airing the second season here. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Bump for season two? The series originates in Australia and has already been picked up for a second and third season there. Since it doesn’t cost The CW much to air, I would expect that the U.S. network would air future episodes. However, given that The CW is for sale, its unknown what the new owners’ plans will be. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bump cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Bump TV show will be picked up for a second season on The CW?