Bump: Season One Ratings

The Bump TV series originates in Australia and it’s already been renewed for a second and a third season there. The show costs The CW less to air than a scripted series it produces but there’s still no guarantee that the U.S. network will air season two. Will Bump be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, the Bump TV show stars Nathalie Morris, Peter Thurnwald, Safia Arain, Claudia Karvan, Angus Samson, Carlos Sanson Jr., Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez, and Paula Garcia. The story follows Olympia “Oly” Chalmers-Davis (Morris), an overachieving 17-year-old student who, along with her best friend Reema (Arain), has great plans for the future. Her boyfriend, Lachie (Thurnwald), is the son of a doctor and checks all of the right boxes. At school one day, Oly collapses in agony. As she’s rushed hospital in an ambulance, Oly and Angie are both stunned and horrified to discover that Oly is in labor with a baby that’s not her boyfriend’s. In deep shock, Oly and her parents must acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed.

