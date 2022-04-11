Would I Lie to You?: Season One Ratings

The original Would I Lie to You? TV show is a popular program in the UK and recently finished its 15th season. How will U.S. viewers take to The CW’s version of the show? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy panel game show, the Would I Lie to You? TV series is hosted by Aasif Mandvi. In each episode, Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees each lead a team of celebrity guests. In various rounds, the teams are tasked with determining who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction. They ask questions and watch body language to determine which stories are outrageous but true, and which are completely made-up. This season’s celebrity guests include Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Andrea Martin, Julie Klausner, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally, Chris Gethard, Dulcé Sloan, and Preet Bharara.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



