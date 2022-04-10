Would I Lie to You?: Season One Viewer Votes

Who can keep a straight face in the first season of the Would I Lie to You? TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Would I Lie to You? is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Would I Lie to You? here.

A CW comedy panel game show, the Would I Lie to You? TV series is hosted by Aasif Mandvi and is based on the British series of the same name. In each episode, Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees each lead a team of celebrity guests. In various rounds, the teams are tasked with determining who is sharing facts and who is full of fiction. They ask questions and watch body language to determine which stories are outrageous but true, and which are completely made-up. This season’s celebrity guests include Brooke Shields, Amber Ruffin, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Andrea Martin, Julie Klausner, Jordan Klepper, Adam Pally, Chris Gethard, Dulcé Sloan, and Preet Bharara.





