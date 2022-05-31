Tom Swift: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Tom uncover the truth about his father’s disappearance in the first season of the Tom Swift TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tom Swift is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Tom Swift here.

A CW mystery drama inspired by the adventure book series, the Tom Swift TV show stars Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones Albert Mwangi, and LeVar Burton. As a wealthy and brilliant inventor, Tom Swift (Richards) is a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom is thrust into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. Fortunately, he’s able to rely on his closest companions: best friend and business visionary Zenzi (Murray); bodyguard Isaac (Vilsón), who has feelings for Tom; and Tom’s insightful AI, Barclay (voiced by Burton). At home, Tom’s relationship with his mother Lorraine (Jones) becomes conflicted as she urges him to take his father’s place in elite Black society. Meanwhile, the mysterious and dangerous Rowan (Mwangi) intersects Tom’s path with hidden motivations and undeniable mutual chemistry.





Do you think that Tom Swift should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?