Nancy Drew: Season Two; CW Sets Air Date for Tom Swift Pilot Episode

Nancy Drew will soon feature its backdoor pilot for a potential Tom Swift series. The CW has announced the pilot episode will air next month and Tian Richards will play Tom.

The Tom Swift series was first announced as being in development in October. It’s loosely based on the long-running adventure book series from Stratemeyer Syndicate, which also publishes the Hardy Boys and Bobbsey Twins books. Nancy Drew exec producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are behind the potential spin-off.

The proposed show would follow “the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

The CW shared the following details about the episode:

“The Celestial Visitor” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) TIAN RICHARDS (BURDEN, DUMPLIN) GUEST STARS AS TOM SWIFT – As things begin to go haywire at The Claw, a striking stranger appears looking for Nancy (Kennedy McMann), and announces himself as the billionaire Tom Swift (guest star Tian Richards). Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) has issues with the way Nancy insists on handling things with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery). Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau (#215).

The special episode of Nancy Drew will air on May 12th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Nancy Drew TV series? Do you plan to watch the Tom Swift backdoor pilot?