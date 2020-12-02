Nancy Drew: Season Two Trailer Released for 2021 Return on The CW

Nancy Drew is getting ready for its second season return and a trailer has been released for the mystery series. Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August star in this CW series, and Nancy will have an all-new mystery to solve when the series returns.

Per TV Insider, the new story will involve the following:

“A woman has been attacked and has no ID or phone, but before she lost consciousness, she said Nancy’s name. And there’s something written on her hand.”

Nancy will stay have the repercussions of the first season to deal with as well.

Nancy Drew premieres its second season on The CW on January 20, 2021. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Nancy Drew? Will you watch season two in January?