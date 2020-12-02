Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Nancy Drew: Season Two Trailer Released for 2021 Return on The CW

by Regina Avalos,

Nancy Drew TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Nancy Drew is getting ready for its second season return and a trailer has been released for the mystery series. Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Alvina August star in this CW series, and Nancy will have an all-new mystery to solve when the series returns.

Per TV Insider, the new story will involve the following:

“A woman has been attacked and has no ID or phone, but before she lost consciousness, she said Nancy’s name. And there’s something written on her hand.”

Nancy will stay have the repercussions of the first season to deal with as well.

Nancy Drew premieres its second season on The CW on January 20, 2021. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Nancy Drew? Will you watch season two in January?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Wendy HopWo Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wendy HopWo
Reader
Wendy HopWo

I’m so glad Nancy Drew is returning love the show.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 2, 2020 2:37 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz