American Ninja Warrior: Season 17 Ratings

This competition series has been a ratings winner for NBC in the summer months in the past, but as viewers know from watching the show, past success is no guarantee of future wins. Will American Ninja Warrior be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

An obstacle course competition series, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. In the 17th season, the athletes head to Las Vegas for the qualifiers and semifinals, culminating in the national finals where the fastest ninjas in the country face a high-stakes course in side-by-side and head-to-head races. In a new bracket-style tournament, one ultimate champion will walk away with the grand prize and the crown of American Ninja Warrior.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior on NBC averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 4, 2025, American Ninja Warrior has not been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the American Ninja Warrior TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season?