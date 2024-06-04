American Ninja Warrior: Season 16 Ratings

It was no surprise when NBC renewed American Ninja Warrior for two seasons back in 2023. The show has long been one of the network’s top-rated summer shows. This is the final year in that double renewal, but it seems very likely the series will return in the Summer of 2025. Will American Ninja Warrior be cancelled or renewed for season 17? Stay tuned.

An obstacle course competition series, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. In the 16th season, the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. Continuing with the major changes from last season, the semis will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. All four stages in Vegas return, including the Stage 4 rope climb for $1 Million.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/4 update:

For comparisons: Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior on NBC averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.08 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



