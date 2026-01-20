Fire Country: Season Four; CBS Series Showrunner to Depart Friday Night Drama

Fire Country is losing its leader behind the scenes. According to Deadline, Tia Napolitano is departing the CBS series to work on other projects.

Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer star in the series, which follows the crew of a prison firefighting program in Northern California.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said the following about her departure: “Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe. We’re grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

Napolitano also released her own statement. She said, “I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country. All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

The search for a new showrunner will begin soon. Fire Country returns from its midseason break on February 27th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this CBS series? Are you surprised by this departure?