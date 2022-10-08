Fire Country: Season One Ratings



CBS has lots of procedural series, but unlike ABC and NBC, the network doesn’t have any firefighter dramas — until now. Will viewers take to this new Friday night show? Will Fire Country be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Fire Country TV show stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer. In the story, Bode Donovan (Thieriot) is a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He joins a prison release firefighting program in Northern California. and it’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment. Bode is unwittingly assigned to Three Rock Con Camp, which is located in his small hometown of Edgewater. That’s where he was once a golden all-American son and also where his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and hoping for a chance at redemption.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



