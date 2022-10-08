SWAT: Season Six Ratings



In the past, SWAT was one of the lowest-rated scripted series on CBS. Last year, the network moved the series to Friday nights, when network viewership is lower. The ratings actually rose year-over-year, a rarity as more viewers shift to streaming and delayed viewing. Was that rise just a fluke, or could it continue? Will SWAT be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky Jim Street (Russell), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of SWAT on CBS averaged a XXX rating in the 18-49 demographic and XXX million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



