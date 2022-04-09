Menu

SWAT: Season Six; CBS Renews Police Drama Series for 2022-23 TV Season

by Trevor Kimball,

(CBS)

The SWAT team will be returning for the 2022-23 television season. CBS has renewed the police action drama series for a sixth season.

A police drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

Currently airing on Sunday nights, the fifth season of SWAT averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.44 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 12% in the demo and up by 40% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the season averages a 0.80 demo with 6.68 million, picking up 70% and 50% in the respective categories.

Moore broke the news of the renewal via Twitter

What do you think? Have you been watching SWAT on CBS? Are you glad to hear this show has been renewed for a sixth season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
1 Comment
Kathy

LOVE this show! Glad it is being renewed.

Reply
