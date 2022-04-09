Shahs of Sunset: Cancelled, No Season 10 for Bravo Reality Series

Shahs of Sunset will not be returning to Bravo for a 10th season. The reality series has been cancelled by the cable channel after nine seasons on the air. The show follows a group of Persian American friends who live in Beverly Hills and juggle their social lives and careers with the demands of their traditions and families. Season nine features Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Destiney Rose, Nema Vand, and London Laed.

TMZ reports that the cancellation news comes only weeks after the arrest of original star Shouhed. He was arrested in Los Angeles for “intimate partner violence with injury.” He was released after posting bond and is due back in court in July. Shouhed announced his engagement to Paulina Ben-Cohen shortly after the ninth season’s finale. It’s unknown if Ben-Cohen was involved in the alleged domestic violence incident.

Season nine of Shahs of Sunset wrapped on Bravo in August 2021. Sources tell TMZ that the series was cancelled because it had simply run its course after 128 episodes. Members of the cast are reportedly in talks with Bravo about possible future projects.

