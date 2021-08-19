Real Housewives of Dallas: Cancelled? No Plans for Season Six of Bravo Series

Real Housewives of Dallas is not returning in 2022 for a sixth season. Bravo announced recently that there are no plans at the current time to bring back the reality series after a ‘messy’ fifth season, per Variety.

A spokesperson for Bravo said that “there are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that, nothing official has been decided.” Several incidents with cast members caused the cable channel to evaluate continuing the series at this time. Some filming for a sixth season has been done, but Bravo is backing away from filming further.

Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and Kary Brittingham returned as main cast members for the fifth season while Dr. Tiffany Moon became a series regular. Moon had guested in the fourth year.

It is possible fans could see a sixth season of Real Housewives of Dallas at a later date but, at this point, it’s on an indefinite hiatus.

