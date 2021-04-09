How will the pandemic play out for this imperfect family in the second season of the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay here.

A Freeform comedy, the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show stars Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison. The series follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something. While home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — Genevieve (Press) and Matilda (Cromer) — Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death. The siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that misfit Nicholas will have to rise to the challenge, move in, and hold the family together. While all of this is going on, the new head of the household meets Alex (Faison) and they make a romantic connection. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, this imperfect family discovers the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.





