Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show stars Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison. The series follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something. While home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — Genevieve (Press) and Matilda (Cromer) — Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death. The siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that misfit Nicholas will have to rise to the challenge, move in, and hold the family together. While all of this is going on, the new head of the household meets Alex (Faison) and they make a romantic connection. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, this imperfect family discovers the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.



The second season of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 153,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 0% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how Everything’s Gonna Be Okay stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



As of April 9, 2021, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Everything’s Gonna Be Okay for season three? The ratings are low but my sense is that this show isn’t very expensive to produce and it fits well with Freeform’s other shows. I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Everything’s Gonna Be Okay cancellation or renewal news.



