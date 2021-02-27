Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season Two Premiere Date Announced by Freeform

The adventures of Nicholas and his friends will continue this spring. Freeform has announced that season two of the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show will kick off with a pair of episodes on Thursday, April 8th.

A comedy series, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay stars Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison. The series follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something. In the first season, he’s home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — angry Genevieve (Press), who’s trying to find her place in the world, and Matilda (Cromer), a bright and outgoing high school senior who’s on the autism spectrum. Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death and the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that misfit Nicholas will have to rise to the challenge, move in, and hold the family together. While all of this is going on, the new head of the household meets Alex (Faison) and they make a romantic connection.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 175,000 viewers. Despite the low traditional ratings, the series was still renewed for a second year.

Here’s the second season date announcement and poster from Freeform:

From creator, writer and star Josh Thomas and produced by Avalon for Freeform, the second season of the half-hour comedy “EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE OKAY” will premiere THURSDAY, APRIL 8, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT with two back-to-back episodes. After their heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there—even dating—and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist. This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hookups and a lot more bugs. In addition to Thomas as Nicholas, the series stars Kayla Cromer as Matilda, Maeve Press as Genevieve and Adam Faison as Alex. Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte serve as executive producers, with David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon. After the series premiere, new episodes will air Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

