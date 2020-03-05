Freeform TV Show Ratings (updated 3/05/20)

ABC Family Freeform has had some very successful scripted shows — and a lot more of the less-successful kind. Which are your favorites? Which of the current TV series will be cancelled or renewed for another season? Stay tuned!
Scripted Freeform shows listed: Alone Together, Baby Daddy, Beyond, The Bold Type, Chasing Life, Dead of Summer, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Famous In Love, The Fosters, Good Trouble, Grown-ish, Guilt, Kevin from Work, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Melissa & Joey, Mystery Girls, Party of Five, Pretty Little Liars, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Ravenswood, Recovery Road, Shadowhunters, Siren, Stitchers, Switched at Birth, Twisted, and Young & Hungry.
Updated with the latest ratings for Party Of Five.
There’s a lot of data that Freeform execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.
A couple of notes about these charts:
These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.
The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.
I hate the morning lineup with The Reba show
We can get everyone go talk to the cw tv network so they can trying get shadowhunters back on tv and trying made a movies with the shadowhunters tv cast to see what fans think about it I’m miss watching shadowhunters on tv real bad now
Have had enough of freeform cancelling the good shows..
Famous in love was soooo good, why is it cancelled ugh! Freeform sucks sometimes!
Freeform just needs to quit making Tv shows because once something good happens like I’m young and hungry they end the show and make it end on Gabi promising to josh and give us no happy ending or at least an answer from josh! and same with Baby daddy. They need to end thing off good or quit making them because they are hurting many of their viewers by leaving them stranded and not knowing what to think !
Thts true,Freeform comes up with a good show then they decide to cancel it all over sudden,,it has left has stranded many times
Do not cancel the perfectionists!! It just started!! It’s the best show on freeform
I agree!
Agree with you,one of not many series that have such a good theme
Why on earth did they cancel The Fosters. Looks like a bad decision now. PLL spin off, what a disappointment. They though the fans of the Fosters would migrate with them to Good Trouble but they just haven’t. It would be their top rated show now if they’d done a season 6. It had a loyal audience and really good ratings (for Freeform, lol!!)
They didn’t cancel it, they decided to end it because they didn’t know where else to go with the characters, and the made a spin-off.
Yeah it was cancelled that’s what it is called when a TV show ends, being cancelled.
Please, do not cancel siren
Bring the Beyond series back!!
I am very sorry to see Shadowhunters not getting renewed or peddled to Netflix or Amazon.
It says “ending” next to Shadowhunters. But it was cancelled. Sure they’re giving it an ending if u can call it that. But it was in fact, CANCELLED. Jus thought u should hav the correct facts up there is all. Have a nice day. Thank u.
No crap ratings r who would you do want to start a show u have knowing it will be canceled in a season or two with no ending and on a cliff hanger.. and i can’t even end have my kids watch a movie anymore with your r rated after midnight commercial that broadcast during them.. as my kids were the only reason anymore i would be own in my house and now that’s gone
I added freeform to my account so I could keep up with Shadowhunters and now they’re going to end it after only three seasons
Hey, am sooo sad that you canceled baby daddy and famous in love
Please re consider
Because they are really amazing
I am sad again they stop a good TV show. I think the TV show sector has to change their rules and rates about the future of the TV show sector. We live in a World now where people prefer to watch TV shows on line (Netflix, HBO, Kodi etc) ore whenever they have time because of our fast and busy life’s. So maybe it look like a TV show scored bad. But it have not to be because people watch other times also. So again stupid to stop such a good TV show. Sad the TV Show business do… Read more »
I was thinking the EXACT same thing! AND I am upset about the exact same shows : Shadowhunters and Famous in Love !!!