Freeform TV Show Ratings (updated 3/05/20)

ABC Family Freeform has had some very successful scripted shows — and a lot more of the less-successful kind. Which are your favorites? Which of the current TV series will be cancelled or renewed for another season? Stay tuned!

Scripted Freeform shows listed: Alone Together, Baby Daddy, Beyond, The Bold Type, Chasing Life, Dead of Summer, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Famous In Love, The Fosters, Good Trouble, Grown-ish, Guilt, Kevin from Work, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Melissa & Joey, Mystery Girls, Party of Five, Pretty Little Liars, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Ravenswood, Recovery Road, Shadowhunters, Siren, Stitchers, Switched at Birth, Twisted, and Young & Hungry.

Updated with the latest ratings for Party Of Five.

There’s a lot of data that Freeform execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are a major factor. Here’s an updated listing of all of their recent/current primetime scripted shows.



A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released (usually a day or so after the broadcasts). The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

The demo numbers, which are typically most important to the broadcast networks, aren’t quite as vital to cable channels because their audiences are usually much smaller. Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?