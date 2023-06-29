Grown-ish: Season Seven — Has the Freeform TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to the final show in the Black-ish franchise. Has the Grown-ish TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Grown-ish, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy series airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Grown-ish TV show stars Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, Tara Raani, and Yara Shahidi. Anthony Anderson guests. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show initially follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. In the sixth season, after following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps and taking on her alma mater, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Scribner), makes moves to step out of his sister’s shadow and become a big man on campus.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Grown-ish averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 126,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s up by 1% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Grown-ish stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Grown-ish is ending, so there won’t be a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of the Grown-ish series this time. It’s already been revealed that season six is the end. Could it return for a seventh season someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Grown-ish news.



