Vulture Watch

What has Zoey learned so far? Has the Grown-ish TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Grown-ish, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. However, she quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. In season three, the gang returns as seasoned upper-classmen and Zoey and her girls move into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems like student loans, balancing life and work, and messy breakups.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Grown-ish averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 356,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. Find out how Grown-ish stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Grown-ish has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Season three resumes Summer 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Grown-ish for season four? The series has been a good performer for Freeform and is linked to ABC shows so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Grown-ish cancellation or renewal news.

1/17/20 update: Freeform has renewed Grown-ish for a fourth season.



Grown-ish Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Grown-ish‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Grown-ish TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Freeform had cancelled this TV series, instead?