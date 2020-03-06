Grown-ish: Season Three Ratings

Last year, Grown-ish was Freeform’s highest-rated series. Will it continue to entertain as many viewers or, will the numbers decline this time around? Will Grown-ish be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A Freeform teen comedy-drama series, Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. A spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, the show follows Dre and Bow Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Shahidi), as she goes to college and begins her journey to adulthood. However, she quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. In season three, the gang returns as seasoned upper-classmen and Zoey and her girls move into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems like student loans, balancing life and work, and messy breakups.

For comparisons: Season two of Grown-ish on Freeform averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 474,000 viewers.

*1/17/20 update: Freeform has renewed Grown-ish for a fourth season.