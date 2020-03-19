Vulture Watch

Has the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Freeform?



Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, and Demetria McKinney with Lyne Renee, Kai Bradbury, and Sarah Yarkin in recurring roles. It is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Motherland: Fort Salem averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 462,000 viewers. Find out how Motherland: Fort Salem stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 19, 2020, Motherland: Fort Salem has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Freeform cancel or renew Motherland: Fort Salem for season two? This show seems tailor-made for the channel’s target audience and Freeform has very few existing drama series right now. For the time being, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Motherland: Fort Salem cancellation or renewal news.



