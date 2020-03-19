Ongoing (hour)Ongoing

TV show dates: March 18, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, and Demetria McKinney, with Lyne Renee, Kai Bradbury, and Sarah Yarkin in recurring roles.

TV show description:

A drama series created by Eliot Laurence, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country.

The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Raelle (Hickson) is a reluctant recruit with major authority issues. Her mother recently died in the line of duty. Another young recruit, Tally (Sutton) is a kind but strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval.

Meanwhile, Abigail (Williams) is an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and a courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society. She’s excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Scylla (Holm) is a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be.

A tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant, Anacostia’s (McKinney) chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training. General Sarah Alder (Renee) is the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader the witches have ever known.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





