Is the magic still there in year two? Has the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Motherland: Fort Salem, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. The series is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons. In the second season, Raelle (Hickson), Tally (Sutton), and Abigail (Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic, and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters — the Camarilla.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Motherland: Fort Salem averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 257,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Motherland: Fort Salem stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 30, 2021, Motherland: Fort Salem has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Motherland: Fort Salem for season three? The series did well in its first season and fits well with Freeform’s other programming. I think this show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Motherland: Fort Salem cancellation or renewal news.



