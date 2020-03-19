Motherland: Fort Salem: Season One Ratings

Several Freeform drama series have either ended or been cancelled in the past year so, the cable channel doesn’t have many remaining. How will this new series do in the ratings? Will Motherland: Fort Salem be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series created by Eliot Laurence, the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, and Demetria McKinney with Lyne Renee, Kai Bradbury, and Sarah Yarkin in recurring roles. It is set in an alternate version of present-day America. In this reality, witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the United States government to fight for their country. The story follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Motherland: Fort Salem TV series on Freeform? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?