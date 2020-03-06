Menu

The Bold Type: Season Four Ratings

Published:

The Bold Type TV show on Freeform: season 4 ratingsWhen it comes to ratings, The Bold Type has never been a traditional winner for Freeform. Still, the channel keeps renewing it year after year. This time around, the channel has ordered 18 installments while past seasons have had just 10 episodes apiece. Has this season been supersized for a big finale? Will The Bold Type be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Melora Hardin, and Stephen Conrad Moore. The show reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for Scarlet, the global women’s magazine. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love, and fashion.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Bold Type on Freeform averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 237,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

2
I hate to say it but ‘Good Trouble’ might get cancelled due to low ratings as well as ‘The Bold Type’. Two freeform shows have already been cancelled ‘Marvels Cloak and Dagger’ and PLL spin-off ‘The Perfectionists’ due to ratings lower then 0.12 . Is it me or does it seem like Freeform is better at canceling shows than bringing them back for another season?

There is absolutely no reason to cancel this show. That is the most stupid question I’ve ever heard

