The Bold Type: Season Four Ratings

When it comes to ratings, The Bold Type has never been a traditional winner for Freeform. Still, the channel keeps renewing it year after year. This time around, the channel has ordered 18 installments while past seasons have had just 10 episodes apiece. Has this season been supersized for a big finale? Will The Bold Type be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A comedy-drama series, The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Melora Hardin, and Stephen Conrad Moore. The show reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for Scarlet, the global women’s magazine. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love, and fashion.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Bold Type on Freeform averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 237,000 viewers.

