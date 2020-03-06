Vulture Watch

Should viewers stay subscribed to the Scarlet ladies’ show? Has The Bold Type TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Bold Type, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Melora Hardin, and Stephen Conrad Moore. The show reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for Scarlet, the global women’s magazine. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love, and fashion.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Bold Type averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 145,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 43% in the demo and down by 39% in viewership. Find out how The Bold Type stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, The Bold Type has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew The Bold Type for season five? The series has never done well in the ratings but Freeform keeps renewing it. This time around, it’s been renewed for 18 episodes, while past seasons have had just 10 installments each. I think season four is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bold Type cancellation or renewal news.



