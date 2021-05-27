Network: Freeform.

Episodes: 52 (hour).

Seasons: Five.

TV show dates: July 11, 2017 — June 30, 2021.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Matt Ward, Sam Page, Melora Hardin, and Nikohl Boosheri.

TV show description:

A drama inspired by the professional life of former Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief, Joanna Coles, The Bold Type TV show is set at the offices of Scarlet, a women’s magazine. The story follows the newest generation of “Scarlet women” as they make their marks on the industry.



Jane Sloan (Stevens) has big aspirations and is a stickler for detail. She’s recently been promoted to the role of staff writer.

Kat Edison (Dee) has also just been promoted. Now she’s the publication’s social media director.

Kat devotes herself to make their content and social presence exciting and politically relevant. Feminist photographer, Adena El-Amin (Boosheri), is a lesbian who grows close to Kat and causes her to look at things differently.

Meanwhile, Sutton Brady (Fahy) is still an assistant. She has felt a bit overlooked since Jane and Kat received their promotions.

Then there’s Alex (Ward). Recently laid off from The Wall Street Journal, Alex has taken a staff writer job to prove he can make it in this business.

Rounding out the office are Jacqueline Carlyle (Hardin), Scarlet‘s Editor-in-Chief, and board member Richard (Page), a lawyer who represents the magazine’s publishing group.

The drama centers on Jane, Kat, and Sutton, who support each other even as they learn to assert themselves to the formidable figures at the company. Together they delve into issues including sexuality, identity, romance, and style.

Series Finale:

Episode #52 — I Expect You to Have Adventures

Jane, Kat, and Sutton each face huge choices and evaluate their own paths.

First aired: June 30, 2021.

